Does Reheating Pizza In An Air Fryer Really Do The Trick?

One of the best things about pizza is there's something to offer every palate, from simple cheese pizza to meaty varieties, vegetable pizzas, and the controversial pineapple-topped Hawaiian pizza. Everyone can enjoy this world-renowned pie exactly as they please. But beyond indulging in a pie with your favorite toppings hot from the oven (or the pizza box), one thing every pizza lover wants is to be able to experience that same deliciousness the next day when gobbling up the leftover slices. It all boils down to how you reheat the pizza, and, take it from us, reheating in the air fryer is the best move.

The truth is, it's not just about recreating the original pizza's flavor but matching the textural quality, and air fryers are one of the best gadgets for that. Pizza reheated in an air fryer emerges with a distinctly crispy crust just like the freshly baked version while the toppings and the rest of the base remain soft and flavorful. All this is thanks to the fact that an air fryer works like a convection oven with hot air circulating inside the cavity. The hot air in motion also ensures equal heat distribution throughout, leading to evenly heated pizza. Although an oven can also produce crispy leftover pizza, it takes way more time than an air fryer.