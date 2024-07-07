A Touch Of Honey Is The Secret To Better Browning On Pan-Seared Shrimp

Searing is a skill that's worth mastering. A matter of cooking food at a high temperature, the technique results in crisper (but, also juicier) textures, along with richer flavors and even elevated aesthetics. In theory, pan-searing is also pretty easy. However, doing it successfully is another story, especially shrimp. Luckily, a drizzle of honey is all it takes to keep shrimp succulent while making browning a breeze.

There are several reasons why searing shrimp can be so difficult. Firstly, the protein is quite lean, meaning it doesn't retain moisture, nor does it crisp up as effectively as fattier options. Based on its composition, shrimp also cooks rapidly, which can cause it to become tough before it can properly brown. Although there are various tips and tricks that promise better pan-seared shrimp, tossing the shellfish in honey is by far the greatest hack. Since honey has such a high level of fructose, it helps to fast-track browning (and caramelization), allowing shrimp to form a golden crust and stay as juicy as possible.

Naturally, while browning has its gustatory perks as flavors and aromas flourish during the Maillard reaction, honey also imparts its own nuances. Its exact profile may vary depending on the variety, however, its predominant sweetness balances the savoriness of shrimp. Honey even harmonizes well with the crustacean's salty and briny qualities. Not to mention that as saccharine honey caramelizes, traces of toast and nuts also develop, elevating flavor even further.