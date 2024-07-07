You Need To Be Grilling Your Sourdough. Here's Why

Grilling your sourdough is just another way of toasting the slices, of course, and just like in the toaster, you're trying for even cooking. You want the bread to have some contact with the heat of the grill, but not for long that it becomes burnt. Medium to high heat works the best, for about three minutes on each side. That way the bread becomes warm inside while the outside gets those beautiful grill marks. Brushing on a bit of olive oil or clarified butter before grilling gives added flavor and crispness, and can help a slightly older piece of bread come back to life. If the bread slice is uneven, use a grill press or heavy pan to press it into contact with the heated grill (or griddle) for better toasting.

Grilled sourdough is so tempting and fragrant you might want to eat it right off the grill. However, don't miss the chance to use it under thickly sliced, ripe tomatoes or a grilled steak to absorb all the juices. The slices would be an excellent starting point for a croque monsieur sandwich or an eggy breakfast casserole. Cubes of grilled sourdough also make excellent croutons for soups or salads, and the excess can be transformed into toasty breadcrumbs with a quick spin in the blender.