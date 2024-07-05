Leftover Chili Will Seriously Upgrade Your Pasta Sauce

Whom amongst us hasn't made more chili than we can eat in one go, and wound up with leftovers the next day? You'll be happy to know that this dish actually tastes even better when it's days-old. With more time to intermingle, the spices and aromatics become more potent and well-rounded. This flavor intensity is spectacular enough with a quick reheat, but even more so when transformed into a pasta sauce. Don't feel like eating the same thing again or just want to try something new? This is the perfect solution.

If you think about it, incorporating chili into your pasta isn't that strange of an idea. Robustly savory with a complex blend of spices and aromatics, it lays a gorgeous base for the dish. Underneath the initial richness is a subtly spicy kick, giving the overall profile a tantalizing heat. If you happen to use smoked paprika, cumin, or chili powder, there's also a smoky hint layered in that sets the dish apart from regular pasta.

We can hardly forget about the textural boost, either. As leftovers, chili becomes even richer and more luscious than it already is. Whether your chili includes ground meat, beans, vegetables, or all of the above, it's sure to add a satisfying thickness that makes every forkful incredibly enjoyable.