Dehydrated Pasta Sauce Lets You Bring A Taste Of Home When Camping

When outdoor adventurers plan their off-grid meals, pasta is usually absent from the menu. But by dehydrating your own sauce before your trip, you can bring a hearty home-cooked meal with you, even when every ounce counts. Start with your favorite pasta sauce, preferably homemade. Store-bought pasta sauce brands are often too watery and contain high-fructose corn syrup, which can interfere with drying, so if you go this route, look for a thicker sauce and check the ingredients.

Divide your sauce into meal-sized portions and spread each one onto a parchment-lined baking sheet in layers ¼-inch thick or less. Then, pop your baking sheets into the oven and turn it on as low as it will go — usually 150 to 170 degrees Fahrenheit. Leave the door cracked so that evaporated moisture can escape. After a few hours, when the top of your sauce is set and has a leathery texture, flip it over and put it back in the oven to finish drying. As a bonus, you can dehydrate whole tomatoes in the oven, too.

The total drying time will be around six to 12 hours, depending on the thickness of the layers and the moisture content of the sauce. If you have a food dehydrator, you can use that instead — just be sure to line the dehydrator trays with parchment paper or silicone mesh sheets to keep the sauce from falling through. Once dry, pulverize your sauce sheets into a powder using a food processor or blender and vacuum-seal or store them in an airtight container. When you're ready to eat, simply rehydrate the powder with boiling water and serve it with cooked pasta.