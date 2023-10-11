Dehydrate Tomatoes In The Oven For Year-Round Deliciousness

When choosing the type of tomatoes to dehydrate, opt for ones with a low water content, fewer seeds, and a deep, rich flavor. While cherry, Roma, and San Marzano tomatoes hit all these targets, you can also peruse a farmers' market to see what's available, as local produce makes sustainable sense and tends to taste fresher.

After rinsing and patting your tomatoes dry, slice them in half or into smaller pieces. Gently scoop out some of the seeds of larger varieties. To dry them, preheat the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit and lay the tomatoes on a baking sheet, cut side up. Drizzle olive oil, pepper, and sea salt over the tomatoes. While you can go without the pepper, salt is vital for the dehydration process since it helps remove the excess water.

Place the tomatoes in the oven; after around an hour, remove them and sprinkle over some fresh herbs. (Although adding herbs can result in a shorter shelf-life.) Return to the oven for another hour or two, depending on their size, until they've reached your desired level of dryness.

Once they're cool, place them in an airtight container. The safest way to store them is in the freezer in vacuum or Ziploc-style bags. Advice varies on how long they last out of the freezer. The traditional storage method is immersion in good-quality olive oil in an airtight jar, kept in a cool, dark place for up to a year.