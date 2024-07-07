Why Puncturing A Brat Is A Big Mistake

Variety may be the spice of life, but when it comes to brats, some of us would be happy dining on the sausage links indefinitely. Super moist and packed with savory goodness, bratwurst retains these qualities whether it's grilled or braised. Yet, should the links look or taste lackluster, it's possible that you're making a vital sausage-cooking mistake, like puncturing the casing. To avoid sending quality into a downward spiral, resist the urge to poke and prod brats as they cook.

There is a time and a place to use your sharpest and pointiest culinary utensils — cooking bratwurst isn't it. Forks, knives, and tongs with sharp edges should all be avoided when handling brats as they can accidentally pierce into the casing. Although a delicate prick won't cause the meat to fall out, that doesn't mean there's no damage done. Why, then, is puncturing a brat so bad?

Given that brats boast such a high concentration of fat, puncturing the skins (knowingly or not) means that all of this richness vanishes. As a result, flavors will be compromised since savory juices and fat start seeping out the seams. What's more, texture will also be impacted. As the once-succulent sausages are slowly depleted of their moisture, they risk turning dry and brittle. It's not uncommon for pierced bratwurst to experience shrinkage as well. So, rather than cook up shriveled and flavorless sausages, stop needlessly stabbing into your brats.