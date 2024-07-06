For Better Tasting Store-Bought Kimchi, Let It Ferment More At Home

We remember the days when you could only find jarred kimchi in an Asian supermarket or Korean grocery store in America. Today, you can find jarred kimchi in American grocery stores and supermarkets like Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Krogers. However, in our honest opinion, if you're not getting jarred kimchi made with a recipe by a Korean auntie or grandma, chances are, your store-bought kimchi will come home with you tasting a bit underwhelming. However, we have a trick for you for better tasting store-bought kimchi — simply let it ferment more at home first.

The easiest way to further ripen or ferment kimchi is to transfer the contents of the kimchi jar to a bowl. Add some fresh ingredients like chopped scallions and garlic. We personally like to add a dash of fish sauce to store-bought kimchi. Give it a stir, with clean hands, and re-jar the kimchi. Cover with the lid and just let the jar sit out on the counter at room temperature, away from direct sunlight, for few hours to overnight or even up to 2 days. Longer than that and the kimchi will be over-fermented and too sour.

In any case, give the kimchi a taste and if it has developed more flavors and is better tasting to you, store it in refrigerator to slow down the fermentation process. And don't forget that to help you choose the best store-bought kimchis available in the United States, we ranked some of the best kimchi brands.