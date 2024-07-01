The Simple Trick For Cutting Frozen Pizza Without A Slicer

The convenience of a frozen pizza is second to none. All that delicious gooey cheese, aromatic sauce and satisfyingly crispy crust with no leg work? Sign us up. To make things even easier you don't even need to use a knife to slice it after it's baked — simply leave it in the wrapper and snap it into pieces using nothing but your kitchen counter and some light force.

To get started, position your wrapped pizza on the counter so exactly half of it is hanging off the edge. Put one hand on top of the half that's on the worktop to hold it in place. Then use your other hand to press down firmly on the other side of your pie so it snaps into two (this shouldn't take much effort because the crust, sauce and cheese will be solid). Finally, turn your pizza a quarter turn and repeat the process to create four even-sized slices.

Be mindful to use gentle pressure to snap your pizza into segments as this will keep any loose toppings in place inside the plastic packaging. If you have accidentally disturbed any errant toppings, hold your wrapped pizza flat and give it a light shake to shuffle them back into the right spot. Alternatively, snip the wrapper open and redistribute your pepperoni, mushrooms and peppers, over the surface of the pie before baking, or elevate your pizza with your own gourmet toppings.