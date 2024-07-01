Does Starbucks Still Offer Drink Samples? What You Should Know

Ever seen a drink sample at Starbucks? Or is this the first you've heard of it? If so, it'd make sense. As it turns out, whether or not your Starbucks gives them out depends on a few variables: The store location, the drinks being handed out, and the barista on duty. Store employees have reported managers instructing them to offer drink samples inside their respective stores as a way to promote new menu items or increase customer connection scores — an internal Starbucks rating system determined by customer experience surveys.

On the other hand, if it's not required, samples are more likely to be handed out at less frequented locations that aren't connected to other businesses. Otherwise, it's really only done when the baristas have the downtime — which we all can understand is rare. Lucky customers have come across samples of green tea lattes, strawberry matcha sensations, strawberry oat milk, and java mint frappuccinos at their local stores. Starbucks baristas enjoy making them when they have the time and usually offer items that might not be as popular.

Still, while some baristas like doing it, that doesn't mean you can ask to sample whatever you want whenever you want it. While it's a good way to try new things without spending more than you already do, samples at Starbucks are more of a take what you can get when you can get it situation.