The Right Way To Reheat Lamb Dishes
Lamb is a delicious meat but can be challenging to cook right. So, once you achieve that tender roasted leg of lamb or melt-in-your-mouth lamb chops, you'll definitely want a repeat of that deliciousness when it comes to the leftovers. Unfortunately, the common difficulty in reheating lamb dishes is ending up with a dry and tough cut of meat. Luckily, there's a solution. The secret is adding a liquid to the lamb before reheating.
When you first cook your lamb, you can rely on things like the best cooking method for the cut of meat, the right slicing technique, and the perfect level of doneness to get a tender and juicy finished dish. Heating this same cut of lamb a second time requires an external source of liquid to prevent it from drying out. Basic plain water will do the trick, however, a stock, gravy, or apple juice are better options as they'll also enhance the flavor of the dish. The best part is that you can add any of these cooking juices to your leftover lamb dishes no matter which reheating method you use, for example, microwaving, air frying, or heating in a pan or skillet. For the best results, we recommend using the oven.
How to reheat lamb in the oven
Oven reheating is a straightforward process. First, ensure your leftover lamb dish is at room temperature before heating. If you're starting from frozen, then pop the lamb in the fridge to thaw overnight or put it in cold water for faster defrosting. And if it was stored in the refrigerator, simply leave it out on the counter for a few minutes until it warms up to room temperature.
Preheat the oven to about 300 degrees Fahrenheit and place the lamb on a baking tray. Drizzle a generous amount of your cooking juices over the meat then cover with aluminum foil to prevent moisture loss. Put the lamb in the preheated oven to cook until it's heated all through. The best way to confirm if your reheated lamb is ready is by using a meat thermometer. A safe internal temperature to aim for is 165 degrees Fahrenheit. With that, your leftovers will be ready to serve and they'll be as tender and juicy as the first time around.