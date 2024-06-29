Why Overmixing Your Fruity Pie Filling Is The Biggest Mistake You Can Make

Making a fruit pie with your favorite in-season produce is a classic way to enjoy it. Whether it's berries, rhubarb, or something sturdier like apples and pears, the combination of buttery pastry and sweet, juicy filling is always a welcome addition to a meal. You can make homemade dough or buy prepared, but the pie filling is the star of the show, and it's important to mix it properly.

A fruit pie filling typically has added sugar and a thickening agent like flour, cornstarch, or tapioca, though citrus zest or juice, and a splash of extract are also common. As the pie cooks, the fruit will release juices. The combination of the added starch and the fruit's natural pectin will gel the liquid, so you can cut a slice when it's done and avoid a soupy mess. Beyond what you add to the fruit before baking, how you combine everything is critical.

One very common mistake when assembling a fruit pie filling is overmixing the ingredients. The sugar and starch should evenly coat the fruit and dissolve to create a pie with a uniform taste and texture, but you do not want to crush the filling ingredients. If you stir too vigorously or for too long, the pieces of fruit, especially delicate berries, will break down into small bits that become mush during the baking process, leaving a wet mess of unidentifiable fruit and soggy pastry.