Baste Your Steaks In Leftover Marinade For Deeper Flavor In Every Bite

A sure way to add flavor both on the grill and when you pan sear a steak is to baste the meat as it cooks. Basting is simply the process of brushing or spooning liquid over meat as it cooks, infusing it with the aromas in the liquid and returning moisture that's lost from heat. Melted butter, especially herbaceous compound butter, is a frequent basting liquid for steak. Another practical choice when you've marinated your steak is to reserve a bit of the mixture before you submerge it to use for basting when you cook.

It's important for food safety reasons not to use the actual marinade your raw meat was in because bacteria can multiply rapidly, making the liquid a potential cause of foodborne illness. And while you could bring the marinade to a rolling boil to kill the germs, boiling will also change the flavors of the spices and herbs in the liquid, and then you've also got an extra pot to clean after dinner. Keeping a bit of marinade off to the side for later is safer and easier all around.