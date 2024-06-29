How To Store Leftover Béchamel The Right Way

It's hard to imagine having leftover béchamel, the delightfully creamy white sauce that goes with, well, anything. That's especially true for French and Italian cuisine, with both countries vying for origin claims. Regardless of who invented béchamel, popularized it, or made the technique accessible to everyone, it's a sauce that's generously portioned and now consumed in countless dishes around the world. If you do end up with leftover béchamel, all the better, since it's completely storable for future use.

The right way to store béchamel begins with determining how soon you'll use the leftover sauce. For many, that would be pretty quickly, considering that it works equally well in breakfast dishes, ladled over eggs or potatoes, and in quick-lunch mac & cheese or baked into lasagna, casseroles, or meat pies. In other words, there's little need to worry about it going bad, as long as you place it in a covered airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Reheating béchamel is easy, though you do need a hands-on approach. Skip the microwave if possible, to avoid uneven heating and clumping. Instead, bring the sauce to a gentle simmer on the stovetop, stirring often. To reconstitute the original creamy texture, use a whisk. Add cold milk if necessary to make it pourable, depending on how you'll be using it in this second iteration. There's another storage option if you've seriously overestimated the volume, or purposefully made extra for later use.