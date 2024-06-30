What To Know About The Gelatin Content In Jelly Beans

When you consider all of the different jelly bean flavors, there's one thing they all have in common that makes them such an irresistible treat. It's that smooth shell-like exterior and their chewy, slightly gummy interior. While there are plenty of ingredients in jelly beans that are plant-derived, like starch and tapioca or corn syrup, the ingredients that actually create the candy's texture make it a no-go for vegans. The problem is mainly gelatin for those following diets completely free of animal products, and jelly beans also employ animal-derived products like shellac and beeswax for that gummy chew and shiny shell.

Gelatin is what makes other sweets like Starbursts and marshmallows off-limits for vegans. It's made from animal collagen, usually from cows and pigs – bones, tendons, and ligaments are all boiled together to produce the gel-like texture that defines everyday snacks like gummy bears and Jell-O. If that's not exactly the most appetizing image to picture before biting into a fruity jelly bean, you should probably just get right to this next ingredient reveal: The shellac that many brands also utilize for this candy is actually a resin secreted by insects. Female bugs create this after drinking tree sap, which explains the shellac's texture — and yes, this is the same shellac you'll find in a nail salon. Beeswax, too, comes right from bees. So, whatever combination of gelatin, shellac, and beeswax a brand might call on for jelly beans, many offerings are decidedly not vegan-friendly.