The Store-Bought Jarred Pesto That's As Close To Fresh As You Can Get

Pesto is generally accepted as one of those things that's better homemade -– jarred pesto from the store just rarely compares. Fortunately, it's also a thing that's easy to make. With your blender or mortar and pestle, all you need is a good quality olive oil, fresh basil, garlic, and pine nuts, and you'll have a fresh, green homemade pesto at home in minutes. Even so, some days you simply can't be bothered to make it — let alone clean your blender. But before you go grab any old jar from the store, you should know that Tasting Table's taste testers tried them all, and they discovered one store-bought jarred pesto brand that is as close to fresh as you can get.

In our ranking of 11 store-bought jarred pesto brands, Tasting Table's testers tasted a lot of frogs. Many of them strayed from classic recipes to opt for cheaper ingredients, from soybean or canola oil and citric acid over olive oil and fresh lemon to dried basil used in place of fresh. It was honest work, but even among the oxidized, muddy, sour, and grainy jarred pesto brands in the line up, they found their prince: DeLallo Traditional Basil Simply Pesto. Not only is this jarred pesto brand affordable at just over $6 per jar but it's also made with quality ingredients. From the handpicked Ligurian basil and olive oil to the nuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Pecorino Romano, DeLallo Traditional Basil Simply Pesto looks as good as it tastes.