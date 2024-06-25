How To Use Zucchini As A Gluten-Free Alternative To Traditional Pizza Crust

It's no secret pizza is well-loved. Americans voted it their #1 food in 2023, according to The Harris Poll. Even so, 91% of folks surveyed reported that a bad crust can absolutely ruin the vibe when it comes to their pizza experience, with 80% admitting they'd be willing to pay more for better crust. And the stakes grow higher when it comes to alternative pizza crusts, where those partaking are desperate to recapture the magic of pizza night without the digestive disruption. Whether you're celiac, gluten-intolerant, Keto, or just looking for a new twist on an old fave — the best gluten-free alternative to traditional pizza crust is one that contains little to no flour. And while cauliflower veggie crust has seen its trendiness rise and fall in popularity, there's another contender in the produce aisle worthy of your pizza affection: zucchini.

This easy-to-use, high-fiber fruit makes the perfect companion for pizza's lush tomato and cheese toppings. Not only is zucchini great as a pizza topper and when made into lengthy thin-sliced lasagna or spiralized zoodles drenched in marinara and parmesan, it's equally delish as pizza bites (coin-shaped slices of zucchini covered with all your requisite toppers) or stuffed boats (cut in half, scooped, and filled with Italian sausage or pepperoni, sauce, and cheese — pure heaven!) If floppy NYC-style crust is your jam though, look no further than the verdant strings of grated zucchini shreds to make your gluten-free pizza dreams comes true.