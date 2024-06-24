The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Making Osso Buco

Northern Italy's Lombardy region — particularly the city of Milan — is known for some of the nation's most iconic foods, including polenta, risotto, gorgonzola, and the famous veal Milanese. Another equally famous Milanese dish is osso buco, featuring veal shanks braised in a spiced white-wine broth until melt-in-your-mouth tender and bursting with flavor. Braising is a slow and wet method that cooks tough, sinewy cuts of meat until they fall off the bone, so you might be surprised to hear that the best way to prepare meat for braising requires a dry cooking method.

Tasting Table consulted an expert chef to discuss the proper protocol for making osso buco. Jasper J. Mirabile Jr. is chef and owner at Jasper's Restaurant, an authentic family-owned Italian restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, that features osso buco on its seasonal menu. Chef Mirabile opines that "the biggest mistake cooks make when preparing osso buco is not browning the shanks enough."

Browning refers to a dry cooking method that sears the meat on a super hot surface to create a Malliard reaction in which the proteins and sugars in the meat interact to produce its namesake hue. Browning instills depth of flavor and a textural contrast. Whether you use veal or beef for osso buco, browning the shanks will enhance their umami richness and make for a more appealing presentation. Even though you want the meat to melt in your mouth, bits of crispy, browned crust will be a welcomed textural compliment.