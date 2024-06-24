The Fried Chicken Breading Mistake You Seriously Should Avoid

The glory of crunchy fried chicken lies in its coating. You can either use potato starch for a brittle texture, add some liquid to your flour dredge, or simply avoid this mistake: underbeating your egg. Such a trivial thing — yes, yet it determines whether you'll wind up with unevenly coated pieces or the most consistently fried chicken you've ever sunk your teeth into.

A common error with breading chicken is applying an uneven coating, which is often attributed to a botched flour or breadcrumb layer. But an inconsistent egg film is just as much of a culprit. When you go a little too easy on the eggs and underbeat them, you end up with a blotchy mix of egg whites with streaks of yolks that aren't fully incorporated. Your eggs should be beaten until a uniform yellow color forms and this should take a few seconds, at most.

Don't make the mistake of skipping the viscosity test. With your whisk or fork, pick the eggs up and observe their texture as they fall back into the bowl. They should be smooth and running thin, almost as fluid as water, if well beaten. Otherwise, the eggs will remain with uneven globs hiding beneath the deceptively consistent yellow surface.