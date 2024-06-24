The 2 Affordable Cuts Of Meat Bobby Flay Uses When Cooking For A Crowd

After more than a decade on television and with several popular restaurants under his belt, it's understandable to think that when Bobby Flay cooks for a crowd, that crowd is expecting nothing less than a high-quality meal. So, what are his go-tos? During an interview with Tasting Table, the chef was asked which inexpensive cuts of meat he prefers when hosting a group. In turn, Flay told us that chicken thighs and skirt steak are the meats he reaches for.

According to Flay, he prefers chicken thighs over chicken breasts because they have "way more flavor." Meanwhile, when it comes to his beef selection, Flay said skirt steak has "tons of flavor," and that's not all. "It's economical. It's pretty easy to cook, you can get a really great crust on it," Flay shared, adding that it also "absorbs really big flavors." Flay also applauded skirt steak in his 2022 book, "Sundays With Sophie," in which he described the cut as "underrated" and said, "I love it because it has so much beefy flavor."