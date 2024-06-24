The Southern Wedding Tradition Of Burying A Bottle Of Bourbon

Rain on your wedding day may be considered a sign of good luck, but really, who doesn't want nice weather for their nuptials? You spent time and money planning the celebration, you may have dreamed of the big day for a long time, friends and family have traveled from near and far to join you, and you want to savor one of the best days of your life. Of course, no one can control the whims of nature, but there's one tradition Southern couples use to try to ward off those rain clouds.

A month before they say, "I do," Southern couples bury a bottle of bourbon. This ritual has a few very specific rules. When they bury the bourbon, they have to time it right down to the minute. Getting married on May 15 at 5 o'clock in the evening? Be sure to bury that liquor on April 15 at 5 o'clock sharp. Couples should also bury their bottle on the site where their vows will take place (or as close as possible, since you can't exactly go digging up church property). The bottle must still be sealed and unopened, and it must be placed in the ground upside down. It also has to be bourbon, not whiskey. The difference between bourbon and whiskey is that the former is a type of whiskey; it has to be made in America from at least 51% corn and aged at least two years in charred oak barrels.