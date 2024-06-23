Here's How To Use Nuts To Thicken Up Any Soup

Don't get us wrong, thinner soups definitely have their time and place. An ultra-thick chicken noodle soup, for instance, just wouldn't hit the same as the brothy beauty with bobbing bits that fans know, love, and expect. But, no one wants to eat an overly watery squash soup or Nordic fish chowder. When you want to add creamy, luscious texture to your go-to soups, look no further than ground nuts.

Even if you haven't tried using this oft-overlooked thickener, ground nuts like almonds, cashews, walnuts, and peanuts are common choices for thickening soups and sauces in Spanish and African cuisines. No need to spend another minute mashing up a lumpy cornstarch slurry or assembling a roux. Other popular thickeners like heavy cream can mute or temper the bold flavors in punchy bowls like chicken tortilla soup, whereas pureed nuts contribute a subtle nutty, earthy flavor to the overall profile. Skipping the cream can also be a good fit for dairy-free and vegan foodies.

To do it, simply puree a handful of nuts in a high-powered food processor, or by hand with a mortar and pestle, until they've ground into a fine dice that borders on a paste. For easier, more uniform incorporation into your soup, add a splash of the broth to the ground nuts, whisk it into a paste, then stir that paste into the soup pot. Meatier nuts like cashews and almonds work particularly well for blending into paste.