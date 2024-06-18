What To Know Before Cooking Filet Mignon On A Gas Grill

There aren't many pairings that feel more natural together than a steak and a grill, but if that steak is filet mignon, you need to be well-versed on what your grill can do to it. Filet mignon is considered one of the most special cuts of steak you can buy, primarily for its tender, buttery texture. And while it's considered a prime cut, it can also really benefit from a grill, where the flavors of smoke and char will help out what is actually a relatively mild flavor for a steak. But filet mignon has one big downside that becomes a real problem on a grill: It has very little fat. A lack of marbling means filet mignon can easily overcook and dry out, turning your pricey steak into a disappointing meat brick. With a grill, where the temperature can be hard to measure and even harder to control, the chance of overcooking is high, and this goes double for a gas grill.

Why do you need to be careful with gas and filet mignon? Gas grills run at a higher temperature than charcoal grills and can get as high as 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Unlike charcoal, that makes it harder to use the 2-zone grilling method of direct heat and cooler indirect heat, which limits your ability to adjust the rate your steak is cooking on the fly. Cooking steak in a gas grill is more like roasting — it's a high heat surrounding your filet at all times.