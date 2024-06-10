This Is What Kind Of Alcohol Is Actually In A Bottle Of BuzzBallz

Everyone has their libation of choice when the clock hits five and it's time to let loose. Pints of beer and glasses of wine are popular boozy possibilities, along with hard seltzers which have hit their stride in the last decade. But, when all of these traditional drinks start to feel a bit ho-hum, there's still one drink on the shelf that will always bring excitement. That's right, we're talking about Buzzballz.

From their name — which plays off the term getting buzzed — to their iconic orb shape, BuzzBallz are easy to spot and hard to forget. Way ahead of the curve of other portable, ready-to-drink cocktails, they have been changing the game at outdoor gatherings and college parties since their release. But, have you ever stopped mid-swig to wonder what kind of alcohol is actually hiding in those colorful spheres?

Some consumers may assume they are produced using a type of malt beverage. However, all of the brand's original cocktails are in fact made with premium spirits including tequila, vodka, rum, and sometimes a mixture of more than one like in the classic Tequila 'Rita or Strawberry 'Rita. The rest is made up of real fruit juices and other natural flavors.

Alternatively, the company's more recent lines roll with a different approach. The new Chillers, for example, feature orange wine while the Mixed Drinks are actually considered malt beverages.