Your Instant Ramen Needs A Leftover Steak Topping

A memorable scene from the 2019 Korean hit movie "Parasite" involves a spur-of-the-moment meal labeled ram-don (actually a Korean dish usually called jjapaguri), created with instant ramen noodles, udon, and the premium Korean steak Hanu. Thankfully for those of us without the budget for top-shelf steak leftovers, it's easy to make something just as delicious. Instant ramen may be one of the most iconic convenience foods in the world, with many good and bad ramen brands spreading the noodles from Japan after their creation in 1958. While plenty tasty all on their own, following nothing but the basic instructions, one of things that makes them so popular is that ramen is so easy to spice up, with lots of filling toppings options. And leftover steak is one of the best ways to turn this simple bowl of noodles into a full meal.

Few things complement chewy ramen noodles like a rich cut of meat. The go-to topping for ramen shops is sliced fatty pork belly, but since you probably don't have time to roast a whole slab of pork, leftover steak can do the job. Hearty slices of steak are a satisfying addition that really fills out what can be a pretty light meal unadorned. And, even better, they only takes minutes to prepare on the stovetop while you boil or microwave your noodles. Steak will also work perfectly with lots of other popular additions and sauces for instant ramen.