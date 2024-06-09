Infuse Your Water With Ginger For Better Homemade Dumplings

Is there a more enjoyable food than little bits of meat wrapped in dough? Here's to dumplings of all shapes, sizes, and styles! There are so many types to choose from, and so many opportunities to play with flavor and texture. But speaking specifically about steamed dumplings, per two-time James Beard Award-winning author Kristina Cho, it's all about the dough.

Once you've got the proper dough and filling prepared, sealed up, and ready to steam, the most important thing to consider is seasoning your water to bring all of the elements together. With plain water, flavor can really only plateau; however, infusing your steaming water with fresh ginger brings the taste of your homemade dumplings to all-new heights.

How does this work? Ginger is a staple in the steamed dumpling flavor profile, so adding it to your steaming water allows the essence to permeate the dough and through into the filling of your dumplings for an extra boost to the taste. When using fresh ginger root, carefully slicing it either by hand or with a mandolin will ensure extra potency once added to your steaming water.. This punch of spice can also be paired alongside dried spices such as star anise or Sichuan peppercorns to further enrich your dumplings.