Yes, You Can Freeze Salad Dressing But Here's Why You Shouldn't

Freezing is a fantastic way to preserve food. It's not just easy and economical, but is also more versatile than other methods. You'd be hard-pressed to find another preservation method that works for lasagna, strawberries, and chocolate chip cookie dough. But freezing has its limitations, causing dairy products to separate into lumps, and leafy greens to go limp. So before you stick something in the freezer, consider whether or not you can — and whether or not you should.

One item that should give you pause is salad dressing. Maybe you're going on an extended vacation and don't want to come home to a fridge full of spoiled food. Maybe they stopped selling your favorite flavor, and you want to preserve it as long as possible. Whatever the reason, you want to preserve that salad dressing — but you're not sure how.

The good news: Many types of salad dressings are already pretty shelf stable. Vinegar, a key ingredient in many bottles of salad dressing, is a natural preservative. Store-bought vinegar can keep almost indefinitely — and while the shelf life goes down when mixed with other ingredients, vinaigrettes can last for up to 4 months past the best by date. But not all dressings will last that long, and unfortunately, the ones with the shortest shelf life tend to be the hardest to freeze.