Why You Should Be Using Rigatoni To Build The Perfect Pasta Pie

Apart from rigatoni's wide, hollow center, this pasta shape has another helpful characteristic. Its flat ends allow the pasta to stand on its ends so well. Similar types of hollow pasta like macaroni or penne are too rounded or angular to achieve the same results. But rigatoni is not your only option — whether you're searching through what you have on hand or simply don't see it on the shelves of your grocery store.

While there are over 40 pasta shapes with specific uses you can choose from, you can narrow it down following the simple characteristics of rigatoni. Other options that stand upright well and are wide enough to fill with sauce include shapes like ziti and cannelloni. Although ziti can have a slight bend to its dried shape, the pasta can be easily stacked together for a baked pasta pie. Meanwhile, cannelloni is a much larger pasta making each slice quite substantial. A smaller pasta like ditalini, while hollow with flat ends, is simply too short to be effective.

So, forget simply reheating your pasta and try forming it into a new dish with baked pasta pie. Thanks to their shape, hollow pasta styles — whether you use rigatoni or branch out — will deliver the perfect bite, every time.