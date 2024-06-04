The Best Cuts Of Chicken To Boil From Frozen For Flavorful Results

You can (hopefully) banish that feeling of horror that creeps in when you realize you forgot to thaw your frozen chicken if you simply boil it. The method works wonders in a time crunch, but it's not the best for every cut of chicken. If you're going to boil frozen poultry, make sure it's the thigh or drumstick.

Boiling chicken is a great way to ensure that the meat maintains its nutritional value; if it's frozen, however, boiling might not always be suitable. Although the chicken breast is a common cut, for example, it doesn't fare well when boiled from its frozen state. It's one of the leanest parts of the chicken, so it can easily become overcooked. Unless you're keeping a keen eye on your simmering chicken breast, the meat can quickly turn rubbery. Instead, it's best to go for fattier cuts like the thigh or drumstick.

To boil the chicken, add it to cool or room-temperature liquid rather than hot water; otherwise, you risk entering the "danger zone," a temperature range in which bacteria multiply rapidly. Bring the water to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce it so the chicken can simmer slowly. Frozen chicken has to cook for twice as long as its thawed counterparts, so don't be alarmed if it takes a while to reach the desired internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.