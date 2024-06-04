The Cheesy Pasta Trick Bobby Flay Learned From Giada De Laurentiis

Bobby Flay is a master of his trade, as evidenced by a 30-year career encompassing over a dozen cooking shows, an Iron Chef win, and successful restaurants serving a panoply of different global cuisines. However, even Flay will take a tip from colleagues on how to improve a recipe. In an exclusive interview with Food & Wine at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen last year, Flay credited colleague and former Iron Chef partner Giada De Laurentiis with a dairy-filled pasta trick that'll upgrade any pasta recipe's taste, texture, and cohesion.

De Laurentiis taught Flay to sprinkle freshly cooked pasta with parmesan cheese before adding it to a simmering pan of sauce. Along with providing a salty, nutty flavor upgrade to the pasta, parmesan cheese will serve as an adhesive for the sauce. The heat of the pasta will steam and melt the cheese, cementing it to the pasta. This parmesan skin will, in turn, help the pasta retain a thorough coating of sauce.

Flay follows De Laurentiis' tip with one of his own: Add a hunk of butter to your sauce before adding the pasta. Not only will butter enrich the sauce's flavor and texture with creaminess, but it'll also help emulsify the sauce. Plus, butter will provide the fat a sauce needs to cling to your parmesan-coated pasta, especially if it's a more water-based sauce like marinara or pomodoro.