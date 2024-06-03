Turn Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into A Pull-Apart Loaf For An Elevated Brunch Dish

If you're looking for a way to use up canned cinnamon rolls, you need to try turning them into a pull-apart loaf. It's an elevated brunch dish that still has all of the delicious taste of cinnamon rolls — in other words, there are no downsides to this trick.

To make this happen, you'll need two cans of cinnamon rolls (with eight rolls each), a stick of butter, about half a cup each of white sugar and brown sugar, and a few tablespoons of cinnamon — and these measurements don't have to be exact , as you're just using the ingredients for coating your cinnamon rolls. Melt the butter in one dish, then mix the white sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a separate bowl wide enough for dipping. Next, take the first cinnamon roll from the can and stretch it out so that it's larger and flatter; dip into the butter first, then dip into the sugar-cinnamon mixture so that both sides are coated. Place vertically in a bread loaf pan. Repeat with each of the canned cinnamon rolls.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the top is golden brown in color. Once finished, use the icing from the can to drizzle over the top of the loaf. Finally, dig in and start pulling apart this delicious cinnamon-y bread.