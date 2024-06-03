Turn Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into A Pull-Apart Loaf For An Elevated Brunch Dish
If you're looking for a way to use up canned cinnamon rolls, you need to try turning them into a pull-apart loaf. It's an elevated brunch dish that still has all of the delicious taste of cinnamon rolls — in other words, there are no downsides to this trick.
To make this happen, you'll need two cans of cinnamon rolls (with eight rolls each), a stick of butter, about half a cup each of white sugar and brown sugar, and a few tablespoons of cinnamon — and these measurements don't have to be exact , as you're just using the ingredients for coating your cinnamon rolls. Melt the butter in one dish, then mix the white sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a separate bowl wide enough for dipping. Next, take the first cinnamon roll from the can and stretch it out so that it's larger and flatter; dip into the butter first, then dip into the sugar-cinnamon mixture so that both sides are coated. Place vertically in a bread loaf pan. Repeat with each of the canned cinnamon rolls.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the top is golden brown in color. Once finished, use the icing from the can to drizzle over the top of the loaf. Finally, dig in and start pulling apart this delicious cinnamon-y bread.
How to customize the cinnamon roll pull-apart loaf
The cinnamon roll pull-apart loaf is delicious as is, but there are also fun and delicious ways to customize it if you're looking to make the brunch dish even more unique. For example, Tasting Table has a recipe for pull-apart gingerbread cinnamon rolls, which put a spin on the classic taste by adding two tablespoons of powdered ginger. You can add powdered ginger to the sugar-cinnamon mixture to integrate the flavor of gingerbread into your loaf (or simply follow our recipe and make the dish from scratch if you feel like spending more time in the kitchen). Or, you could replace the powdered ginger with cocoa powder for a chocolate spin. You can also throw in chopped nuts or small fruit pieces to add extra flavor to the finished loaf.
Additionally, since you're saving time and energy by using canned cinnamon rolls, you may feel up to making the frosting from scratch, which will only elevate the dish further. A classic cream cheese frosting always pairs well with cinnamon rolls, or maybe you're more in the mood for vanilla buttercream. Or, if you're looking for a topping that is less rich and creamy, then you may want to opt for a homemade glaze — you can steal the glaze instructions from our classic homemade cinnamon rolls recipe to drizzle over the pull-apart loaf.