It's Time To Start Topping Your Hot Dogs With A Scoop Of Kimchi

Hot dogs taste great with ketchup and mustard, but if you want something truly unique, you should try one of your favorite dogs topped with a kimchi slaw. Maybe you're wondering exactly what kimchi is? It is similar to sauerkraut in some ways. This Korean staple consists of fermented napa cabbage along with other ingredients like garlic, salt, fish sauce, ginger, and either gochujang, spicy red chilies, or red pepper flakes. You can also add carrots, cucumbers and radishes to the mix along with some cilantro.

The final product is tangy and spicy, with a nice crunchy texture. It pairs perfectly with the fatty and savory elements of a hot dog while adding a unique kick. What you will love about kimchi is you can make your own version of this topping which ultimately allows you to control the level of spice your mouth can handle. But if making kimchi from scratch isn't on the cards, go with a convenient option and purchase a jar at your local grocery store.