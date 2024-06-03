It's Time To Start Topping Your Hot Dogs With A Scoop Of Kimchi
Hot dogs taste great with ketchup and mustard, but if you want something truly unique, you should try one of your favorite dogs topped with a kimchi slaw. Maybe you're wondering exactly what kimchi is? It is similar to sauerkraut in some ways. This Korean staple consists of fermented napa cabbage along with other ingredients like garlic, salt, fish sauce, ginger, and either gochujang, spicy red chilies, or red pepper flakes. You can also add carrots, cucumbers and radishes to the mix along with some cilantro.
The final product is tangy and spicy, with a nice crunchy texture. It pairs perfectly with the fatty and savory elements of a hot dog while adding a unique kick. What you will love about kimchi is you can make your own version of this topping which ultimately allows you to control the level of spice your mouth can handle. But if making kimchi from scratch isn't on the cards, go with a convenient option and purchase a jar at your local grocery store.
Balance is key when topping hot dogs with kimchi
Kimchi's briny and pungent flavor is going to give your traditional hot dog a rich umami hit that elevates its overall taste. We'd even go so far as to say it will turn this summertime favorite into more of a gourmet meal. But start with just a scoop because a little kimchi goes a long way, and you don't want to turn anyone off to its strong aroma by overdoing it. Each bite of your hot dog should have just enough of this slaw in your mouth to feel its spicy effect.
If you try it and find yourself a fan, there are other ways to incorporate kimchi into your backyard parties. Pile it on a smash burger or cheeseburger straight off the grill or use it on your next pulled pork sandwich to lend it a different vibe than what you might be accustomed to. And don't be afraid to experiment. Kimchi also adds a whole new level of heat to your grilled cheese sandwich or favorite quesadilla.