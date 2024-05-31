The Best K-Cup For An Espresso Martini

Don't let anyone tell you it's not possible to make an espresso martini without an espresso machine. Although black coffee is not the same as espresso, there are plenty of strong brewed coffee alternatives that can stand in for this popular cocktail, including coffee made with K-cups. It's also true that real espresso is made with a pressure-driven water system, but you'll see that traditional espresso brands have dipped into the K-cup market with strong, dark options that can hold their own flavor-wise, even lacking the traditional machine preparation. So, if you're a Keurig owner, get ready to shake up your drink routine at home with some new boozy options.

The key is to find the strongest of the coffee offerings, and many of these are actually labeled as espresso on the pod, referring to the darker roast of the bean. For example, you'll see K-cups from espresso specialists like Lavazza, an Italian coffee roaster that provides beans for traditional espresso machines as well as a number of other traditional coffee companies touting their K-cup espresso options. Keurig recommends its own Green Mountain Black Granite Espresso blend in its espresso martini recipe. However, after some rather enjoyable research with a number of espresso-style K-cups, we found the best, most flavorful K-cup brew for your espresso martini is from a coffee company that historically specializes in dark, rich coffee: Cafe Bustelo Espresso Style.