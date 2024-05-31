Why You Shouldn't Season Your Cast Iron Pan In A Smoker

So, you've purchased your first cast iron skillet. Welcome to the wide world of searing, sautéing, and more with quality cookware. A hurdle appears, however, one you've probably seen coming: you need to season it. It's possible your pan has come pre-seasoned, but there's nothing wrong with wanting to DIY for a more personalized finish. If you've done your research, you know that this task requires high heat and can produce quite a bit of smoke. If you think that sounds like the perfect job for the smoker, think again.

Out of the gate there is a clear reason as to why you shouldn't use a smoker to season a cast iron cooking vessel. Smokers are meant to slowly impart smoky flavor to food while coaxing along the cooking process at low heat, such as with pulled pork or beef brisket. That means that most can't attain the level of heat needed to convert a thin layer of oil into a glossy, nearly-nonstick surface, which is what seasoning's main objective is. High heat that's as even as possible is needed for the oil to properly polymerize, making your oven the perfect piece of equipment to use.