What To Know About Costco's 'Naked' Lobster And How To Use It

Deliciously sweet and succulent, freshly cooked lobster is a real treat for the senses. Unfortunately, it's not one of the easiest foods to dine on. From wrangling rogue crustaceans to cracking stubbornly tough shells and digging into hard-to-reach crevices, the steps required to extract the meat are complicated, laborious, and messy. However, eating lobster doesn't always need to be this difficult. Enjoying fresh shellfish can be as straightforward as stopping by Costco and picking up a package of one of its newest and most expensive foods, Cedar Bay's Naked Lobster.

Naked lobster is exactly what it sounds like — a crustacean without its clothes or more aptly, its shell. Unlike most kinds that need to be cooked to be shelled, Cedar Bay's version undergoes a processing method where they're subjected to extremely high pressures. This works to kill the lobster and any bacteria in mere seconds, as well as separate flesh from the shell while remaining entirely intact, claws, tail, and all.

Once removed from their exoskeleton, the lobsters (which are sustainably sourced from the North Atlantic Ocean) are then packaged and vacuum-sealed. Priced at $39.99 for two portions at the store or $299.99 for six that can be ordered online and shipped, each contains the meat from a two-pound crustacean along with mounds of herby butter. While it can be enjoyed immediately after cooking for an effortlessly elegant weeknight meal, its convenience makes the shell-free lobster ideal for a myriad of tasty recipes.