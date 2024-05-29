The Proper Way To Freeze Heavy Cream And How To Thaw It
Heavy cream is essential for honey whipped cream or for all those delicious donuts you want to fill with Bavarian cream. Not to mention, garlic mashed red potatoes just aren't as creamy without this fat-rich dairy. But if you buy a full quart of heavy cream or whipping cream, you may find it difficult to use up before that use-by date rolls around. Luckily you can freeze it and thaw it for later use by pouring it into a freezer-safe container — just make certain you leave a little room for any expansion.
If your heavy cream came in a plastic jug, you can keep it in its original container; however, if you bought a carton, it is not recommended to freeze your heavy cream in it or you could end up with a creamy explosion in your freezer. Once frozen, your heavy cream will be good for about two months, but after that, you should probably consider tossing it.
Whip it before you freeze
When it comes time to defrost your heavy cream, you want to place it in the fridge and allow it to thaw naturally. Allow 12 to 24 hours for it to return to its liquid state. You will notice that separation has occurred, but because of its high-fat content, all you need to do is shake it well to restore its texture or break out the whisk. Once fully thawed, you should use it within a day.
It is important to note that heavy cream doesn't whip very well once it has been frozen and thawed. This is due to ice crystals that develop when it freezes and adds just enough water to complicate matters once it thaws. If you want to use your leftover cream in its whipped form, it's recommended that you whip it before freezing. Simply spoon those soft peaks onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and flash freeze. Once they are firm, transfer the heavy cream to a freezer-safe plastic bag and thaw it in the fridge when you are ready to use for pancakes or slices of pie.