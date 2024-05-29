The Proper Way To Freeze Heavy Cream And How To Thaw It

Heavy cream is essential for honey whipped cream or for all those delicious donuts you want to fill with Bavarian cream. Not to mention, garlic mashed red potatoes just aren't as creamy without this fat-rich dairy. But if you buy a full quart of heavy cream or whipping cream, you may find it difficult to use up before that use-by date rolls around. Luckily you can freeze it and thaw it for later use by pouring it into a freezer-safe container — just make certain you leave a little room for any expansion.

If your heavy cream came in a plastic jug, you can keep it in its original container; however, if you bought a carton, it is not recommended to freeze your heavy cream in it or you could end up with a creamy explosion in your freezer. Once frozen, your heavy cream will be good for about two months, but after that, you should probably consider tossing it.