The Fascinating History Of Stubb's Barbecue Sauce Begins At A Texas Restaurant

Google around a bit for reigning bottled barbecue sauces, and you'll notice that Stubb's Original Bar-B-Que sauce consistently lands near the top of most lists. With sugar, tomato paste, and vinegar as key ingredients, Stubb's appeals to nearly all barbecue sauce lovers, whether team vinegar or team tomato. For many Southerners, Stubb's is to barbecue sauce as Duke's is to mayonnaise. But the now-iconic sauce didn't start on grocery shelves. More than 50 years ago, Korean war veteran Christopher B. "Stubb" Stubblefield took his culinary skills as a mess sergeant to civilian life when he opened a small restaurant called Stubb's Bar-B-Que in Lubbock, Texas.

With traditional Texas barbecue on the tables and music on the jukebox, Stubb's began drawing nightly crowds looking for good eats and tunes. From 1968 to 1975, the small roadhouse became home to emerging musical artists including Johnny Cash, Muddy Waters, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Joe Ely, and Willie Nelson. It was Ely who first realized that, while Stubb thrived on barbecue and blues, he wasn't the best businessman. In a conversation with NPR, Ely says that Stubb was often so broke that Ely and some fellow musicians would encourage him to make extra barbecue sauce and take it out to sell for him. "We had an organization we called the IRS: Idiots Rescuing Stubb." Eventually, Stubb's repeated run-ins with the real IRS resulted in his being forced to close the doors to Stubb's Bar-B-Que and move from Lubbock to Austin.