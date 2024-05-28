Deepen The Flavor Of Store-Bought Caramel Sauce With One Simple Step
A homemade salted caramel sauce is delicious drizzled over some brown butter and pecan ice cream, but sometimes, you just don't have the time to make this topping yourself. The goods news is, you don't have to you. You can use a store-bought caramel sauce, and if it isn't flavorful enough, there is a simple step you can take to enhance its taste: Warm your store-bought caramel topping on the stovetop. This extra effort will transform a so-so caramel sauce brand that is more on the syrupy side into a thick, sticky, gooey delight that will have you licking your lips.
To do so, you are going to want to bring this sauce to a boil over medium heat and allow it to reduce for between 10 and 15 minutes, taking care that it doesn't burn. And don't forget to add a little sea salt while you are at it. Salt is the great flavor enhancer and when you add some to caramel sauce, as it balances the sweet, vanilla notes. It only takes a quarter to a half a teaspoon of this savory ingredient to allow your tastebuds to experience the difference, too.
Cornstarch and water can do the trick
Your caramel sauce should turn darker as it turns thicker, deepening the flavor and intensifying the vanilla notes. This trick works best when you do it right before you are ready to assemble your desserts. That said, whether you are using it to drizzle over apple pie a la mode, grilled peaches, or the ultimate fudgy brownies, allow it to cool just enough so it doesn't burn your mouth when you eat it.
If heating this topping isn't an option, you can thicken your store-bought caramel sauce using some cornstarch and water. Just a teaspoon of cornstarch and half a teaspoon of water thoroughly mixed together and added to your sauce will help increase the viscosity and keep it velvety and lush. Just make certain to stir and blend this thickening agent until it is free of any lumps or bumps. The texture should be glossy but not thin and transparent.