When Buying Cheap Wine, Opt For A Bottle Made From Organic Grapes

Unless you're hosting a dinner party for a group of master sommeliers, there's really no need to spring for the priciest bottle of vino on the rack. In fact, the price of wine often doesn't reflect its quality, so opting for a more budget-friendly selection probably won't result in ruining your dinner. It might, however, run the risk of ruining your morning. If you've ever enjoyed a glass (or three) of cheap wine in the midst of your revelry, chances are you've experienced that dreaded wine hangover (aka wine flu) the next day. But if you don't want to sacrifice your wallet whenever you're craving a hearty pour, you can save yourself a headache (in more ways than one) by grabbing an affordable bottle made with organic grapes.

Why? Well, simply put, organic wine has stricter regulations to meet during the production process and tends to contain fewer additives that people associate with headaches overall. On the lower end of the price spectrum, many mass-market products tend to include more additives, which serve as a money-saving shortcut to achieving a palatable flavor sans the need for expensive winemaking practices. Many cheap wines come loaded with added sugars for sweetness, tannins for full-bodiedness, and sulfites for shelf life. While all of these are naturally present in wine, lower priced, non-organic products tend to contain artificially added and higher amounts of them. That's not to say that each of those substances on their own are responsible for those infamous wine headaches, though.