FDA Warns Of Potential For Cyanide Poisoning After Apricot Seed Company Declines Recall

It's fairly common knowledge that you should never eat apple seeds (as if you'd have the desire to) because of their cyanide content. Although, you'd have to eat a lot of them to put yourself in danger. When it comes to raw apricot kernels, however, some experts have claimed that eating more than three apricot kernels in a single sitting can put consumers at risk of cyanide poisoning.

Now, health-food brand Apricot Power is the subject of FDA backlash after the Commonwealth of Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) tested three samples of Apricot Power products and found unsafe levels of amygdalin in all of them. The items in question are three varieties of the brand's bitter apricot seeds. Per the FDA safety alert, these include the 8-ounce bags of California Select (lot number NGR FY24-015) and Organic Turkish Select Bitter Apricot Seeds (lot number NGR FY24-016), as well as the 16-ounce bags of South African Select Bitter Apricot Seeds (lot number NGR FY24-017).

Consumers should keep an eye out for the lot numbers to know whether their bag is part of the potentially-toxic batch. These products have yet to be pulled from shelves. They are still being distributed via the Apricot Power website and other sellers online. The FDA notified Apricot Power of the DCLS's findings, and the company refused to stop selling the affected products or issue a voluntary recall on May 8, refusing once again as of May 24 after a follow-up call.