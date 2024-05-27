The History Of Cornell Chicken Begins At Its Prestigious Namesake

As its name suggests, Cornell chicken is the invention of a Cornell professor and food scientist who used his degree and love for the upstate New York poultry farming community as inspiration. Cornell chicken consists of chicken halves roasted on the grates of a coal-fired pit and basted with a marinade of egg, oil, vinegar, poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper. The chicken is flipped every so often over the span of an hour and is basted at every turn.

The story of Cornell chicken dates back to the 1940s and 50s when poultry and food science professor Robert Baker concocted the now state-famous sauce and baste-and-flip cooking method for chicken. As a poultry science professor, Baker wanted to support the economy of local poultry farmers by creating a novel recipe to reinvigorate chicken's appeal.

His food science knowledge came into play with the basting recipe, reasoning that eggs act as both a binding agent and an emulsifier. Eggs will ensure that the seasonings stick to the skin while helping the oil and vinegar not to separate. Baker also argued that the vinegar will kill any bacteria born from using raw eggs, making the sauce reusable. He even designed a scalable recipe model so that the chicken could be mass-produced, which he tested at the annual state fair. His chicken stand, Baker's Chicken Coop, remained a state fair favorite for 70 years.