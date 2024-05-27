Is It Safe To Cook Beef Burgers In The Microwave?

No matter where you are, the idea of a "perfect" burger patty should be the same: Seared on the grill until the juicy fat is dripping down the grill in thick, flavor-packed droplets. But then, after a long week, the thought of having to spend 20 minutes to set up the outdoor grill...we don't blame you for not getting too enthused. For those who still want a burger to chow on for lunch, you may have wondered whether you could speed up the cooking process by simply zapping the beef patty in the microwave.

The good news is that microwaved hamburgers are a thing! As long as you cook the patty to the correct temperature (around 160 degrees Fahrenheit in its core), you're good to go. For this, you'll need to have a meat thermometer.

Keep in mind, however, that the microwave can cook thick pieces of food like burger patties very unevenly. To keep it from excessively drying out, make sure to flip the patty just like you would on a grill about halfway through to ensure that both sides of the patty are nicely cooked.