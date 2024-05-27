The Popular Brand That's Rumored To Be Behind Trader Joe's Salad Kits

Salad kits have an undeniable appeal, and if you're familiar with the grab-and-go format, then you probably already know Trader Joe's puts out some great options. And like plenty of other items at the cult-favorite retailer, rumors about who is actually behind the kits are always circulating. Since the grocery brand doesn't create all of its products, and instead white labels many of them from other sources, this guessing game has become a favorite for internet sleuths.

The name behind the salad kits might already be out of the bag — it seems like Taylor Farms is the one supplying the Trader Joe's salad kits. The connection between the two brands has become clear for a few reasons; not only do multiple styles and flavors of salad kits line up between Taylor Farms products and the Trader Joe's versions, but a 2022 recall of the Lemony Arugula Basil kit made the source indisputable.

Aside from the similarities between the Lemon Parmesan Chopped from Taylor Farms and Lemony Arugula Basil at Trader Joe's, there are other kits that line up as well. The Creamy Dill Pickle Chopped from Taylor Farms is practically identical to the Dill-icious Chopped at Trader Joe's, and there's a Southwest Chopped Salad from both brands — no cutesy name was even added for the TJ's version.