Give Your Egg Salad The BLT Treatment For A Major Flavor Boost

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato make up the classic American BLT sandwich, but you probably already know that. Then there's creamy egg salad, which you may or may not appreciate a bite of in the form of a sandwich or with crackers. But take the two relatively common recipes and blend them together and the result is next-level egg salad. This enhanced version packs more flavor and crunch than the egg salad you're used to from your family's recipe (sorry, grandma) or even one ordered at the local deli or bodega.

Of course, there are many tips to improve egg salad, but the addition of bacon, lettuce, and tomato surely cannot be beat. Bacon and eggs are a classic breakfast combo and the ingredients pair just as deliciously in egg salad. Egg salad is typically quite creamy, and the bacon will add layers of crunch and meaty umami in each spoonful. The tomatoes bring a touch of sweetness and mild acidity. And when it comes to the lettuce, it will give a subtle crunch and varying nutrients depending on the variety you toss in the bowl.