When Baking Fish Florentine, Go For A Milder Variety

The dish may be called fish Florentine, but the spinach cream sauce is the real star of the show. Along with spinach, the sauce typically consists of ingredients such as heavy cream, garlic, butter, and cream cheese, along with Parmesan, gruyere, or another type of cheese. The sauce is full of creamy flavor and balanced out by the earthiness of the spinach.

You can technically make fish Florentine with any type of fish, but some choices are better than others. The best pick is a fish with a mild flavor so that the taste of the fish doesn't overpower the spinach, cheese, or cream — again, the sauce is arguably the most important part of the dish and should not be overshadowed. So what types of fish work best? Some examples of mild fish include tilapia, cod, and halibut — typically, most white fish have a mild taste.

Many white fish varieties, including tilapia and cod, have a subtle buttery taste to them, making them the perfect companion to the creamy, buttery Florentine spinach sauce. Meanwhile, halibut has a denser consistency than tilapia and cod, which may make it the right choice for you if you don't like the flakiness of other fish types. However, halibut does have a slightly stronger fish taste (although still mild overall) so it may be just a bit more noticeable in this recipe compared to other white fish options. It simply comes down to personal preference on taste and texture.