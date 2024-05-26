Effortlessly Remove Peach Pits With A Simple Knife Tip

Peaches are one of Mother Nature's gifts to mankind in summertime. These yellowish-red velvety-skinned fruits are as beautiful to look at as they are delicious to eat. However, some people find themselves at a loss when it comes to removing the pit while prepping the fruit for baking, grilling, adding to a beverage, or straight-up eating. Luckily, you're about to learn a simple knife tip that'll help you effortlessly pit peaches. All you need is a sharp paring knife.

Begin by cutting into the peach at the stem end. Once the knife touches the pit, don't cut further inside, instead, turn the fruit as you continue slicing through the flesh around the pit. Next, hold the peach with both hands and twist the two halves of the peach gently but firmly as you pull them apart. You'll now have one half that's pit-free and the other still containing the pit. If you turn the half with the pit upside-down, the seed should fairly easily fall off. But that's only if the peach is the freestone or semi-freestone kind i.e. the categories of peaches with flesh that is not firmly attached to the pit. If the seed doesn't fall off then you're likely dealing with a clingstone type of peach. Here's what to do in that case.