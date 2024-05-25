How To Store Homemade Popsicles And Prevent Freezer Burn

When the weather is unbearably hot, any batch of popsicles you make at home is likely to be devoured in one sitting by the kids and even the adults in your house. That said, in case you're making several batches to keep for future consumption, storing them properly is essential to ensure they remain tasty and free from freezer burn. The trick is to double-wrap before popping them back in the freezer.

Freezer burn occurs when frozen food comes into direct contact with cold dry air which dehydrates the surface of the food. The result is a deterioration of the original flavor and texture of the dish and, although freezer-burned food won't make you sick, your eating experience will be less than pleasant. Therefore, instead of just leaving your popsicles in the freezer while still in their molds (these will need to be eaten within a day or two) the way to preserve the ice-cold treats longer while avoiding freezer burn, is where double-wrapping comes in.

After they're completely frozen, remove the popsicles from the molds and wrap each one individually using plastic wrap or wax paper. Now stash all the wrapped ice pops in a freezer-safe plastic bag and remove as much air from inside before sealing. This extra layer of protection will help prevent exposure to air. At the same time, you can now easily and safely remove one ice pop at a time from the bag as the need (or craving) arises.