An Executive Chef Says This Is The Best Way To Cook Steak For Caesar Salad

Unlike other large salads that can work as a full lunch or dinner, like a Niçoise or Cobb, a classic Caesar salad is a relatively simple thing, with just romaine, croutons, and shaved parmesan. It's mostly a vessel for the delicious dressing, but add in a protein and you're looking at a truly great meal. Its simplicity is what makes it so popular to pair with toppings like beef, chicken, or salmon; the straightforward combo of a Caesar works with almost any protein, and you get something that's both fresh and filling. Of those options, beef may be the most satisfying, with its strong flavor holding up to the equally heavy-hitting Caesar dressing, but you can't cook your meat just any old way and expect good results. So Tasting Table asked an expert, Sean Thompson, the executive chef at Porter House in New York City, how he would cook a steak for his Caesar salad.

When pairing steak with Caesar salad, Thompson is thinking about flavor profiles first and foremost. He says that charbroiling or pan searing is his method of choice, explaining that "the caramelization of the meat balances the pepper and acidity well in a Caesar." That's because charring or pan searing gives you the kind of direct heat that creates a great crust for your steak and lots of browning, resulting in those caramelized flavors.