Napoleon's Last Meal Was An Unusual French Delicacy

The last meals of famous and infamous people throughout history provide fascinating glimpses into their personalities, their preferences, and their circumstances at the end of their lives. Did they die in prison with their last meal restricted by what requests they were allowed to make? Did a tragically sudden death occur at the end of a fabulous day in their glamorous life following a sumptuous feast?

Few historical figures continue to garner as much consistent attention over two centuries after their demise as Napoleon Bonaparte. Borders were reformed and lines of succession altered in Europe because of the invasions and coup d'états of the French military leader, who crowned himself emperor of France in 1804. Today, we still flock to theaters to see blockbuster films about the controversial ruler. Naturally, Napoleon's last meal provides conversation fodder for even the most casual history buffs.

It was a breakfast, not unlike the full English breakfast: A dish consisting of multiple meat options with eggs, tomatoes, and toast. As one of France's key historical figures, it's fitting that this hearty breakfast represented the country's cuisine. The dish that proved to be his final one starred sauteed kidneys (a French delicacy) alongside liver and bacon chops with shirred eggs, garlic toast, and roasted tomatoes. It was a filling, rustic meal built on French cooking traditions, from the kidneys to the creamy eggs.