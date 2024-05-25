Skip The Chicken And Give Tofu The Nashville Hot Treatment

The Nashville hot chicken craze has taken over the nation with local restaurants and national chains adding the super-spiced formula for brining and breading to their fried chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and whole birds. The Nashville hot treatment doesn't just apply to chicken, and tofu is the perfect plant-based ingredient to prove it.

While oyster mushrooms and cauliflower are often used to imitate chicken, tofu's meaty texture, thickness, and neutral flavor are best equipped to showcase the textural and flavorful characteristics of the Nashville hot treatment. Tofu is sturdy enough to hold its shape through the marinating, dredging, and frying. Its absorption capabilities and neutral flavor mean that tofu will soak up all the spices and juices in the marinade and allow the hot frying oil to infuse it with spicy and aromatic ingredients in the breaded coating. Plus, tofu is the best chicken swap because it is just as hearty and protein-packed.

Tofu is an affordable product sold at any major grocery, and a single tofu block will make several cutlets to stuff into sandwiches or serve in a blue-plate special format with a side of coleslaw and potato wedges.